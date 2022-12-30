New York Dem proposes legislation named after George Santos -- and it's not meant as an honor

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), who has for the last two weeks been relentlessly ridiculing scandal-plagued Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY), proposed new legislation on Thursday night that's named after his embattled soon-to-be colleague.

However, the legislation in question is not meant as an honor.

Writing on Twitter, Torres announced that he is proposing new legislation requiring people who run for office to swear to their past education, work, and military histories under oath so that there can be a mechanism to punish candidates who flagrantly lie to win elections.

The kicker, however, lays in the title, as Torres writes that "it will be called the Stop Another Non-Truthful Office Seeker (SANTOS) ACT."

Although many politicians in both parties have embellished their resumes or told fictional stories about their past deeds, Santos' deception stands out as historically audacious.

Among other things, Santos lied about graduating from college, about working for major investment banks, and even about his ethnic heritage, as he falsely claimed to be Jewish during his campaign for New York's 3rd Congressional District.

In addition to this, reporters have raised questions about his campaign finances, as he may have broken the law by using an LLC that he founded to funnel cash into his campaign coffers.

Prosecutors in multiple jurisdictions have now opened probes into Santos, who is due to be sworn into office in less than a week.