On CNN Wednesday, former Republican National Committee communications official Doug Heye said Republican officials are privately afraid that even more scandalous revelations are going to drop against Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY).

This comes after a series of reports indicating he lied about several aspects of his personal biography to voters, including graduating from Baruch College and New York University, working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and being the son of Holocaust survivors. New reporting suggests that the way he loaned hundreds of thousands of dollars to his own campaign may also have been illegal.

"CNN's KFILE uncovering even more lies that Congressman-elect George Santos is spreading about himself, as the Nassau County DA is looking into all this," said anchor Sara Sidner. "Are you concerned, and is anybody in the Republican Party concerned not just about the ones that we know about, the lies that is, but that this might just be the tip of the iceberg?"

"Yeah, absolutely," said Heye. "Every conversation that I've had — and I'll say when people respond, I've had a few folks on Capitol Hill who are always great in responding who haven't done so today or yesterday — but everything I've heard, overwhelmingly, is that we're reaching a Madison Cawthorn hall-of-fame level of shoes dropping by the day and almost by the hour. When I was preparing for this hit, I was saying to myself, what's the next shoe to drop? And then the KFILE story dropped."

"It's part of this drip, drip, drip, or drop, drop, drop, that has Republicans so concerned here," said Heye.

"We're not hearing a lot from leadership right now," he added. "I doubt that we will because of their focus on the Speakership vote. But that's also part of the politics here, is he's going to have a vote for the Speakership. And then what happens to him after that, I think we'll have to see. But he has some political leverage here, believe it or not, despite all of these crazy, crazy headlines."

