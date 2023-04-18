One of Georgia's fake electors has an immunity deal with prosecutors: report

It was revealed today that there is an ongoing debate about removing a lawyer for some of the fake electors in the Georgia case. None of the fake electors have been charged with a crime. But it appears there is an ongoing fear that charges are coming from the grand jury and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Buried in the stories about the legal drama unfolding in Georgia was the revelation that one of those fake electors had made a deal with the prosecutors.

According to the New York Times report, "At least one of the electors not represented by Ms. [Kimberly B.] Debrow or Ms. [Holly] Pierson has an immunity deal in place and has cooperated with the prosecution, people with knowledge of the case have said."

It goes on to say that Willis' new motion asking for the removal of Debrow comes as others are desperately trying to get their own immunity deals.

"According to a legal analysis by the Brookings Institution, the fake electors could potentially face criminal liability for interfering with elections, among other charges," the report explained.

Local Atlanta station WXIA explained that the fake electors that once shared lawyers and were a united front, are now turning on each other.

