'Writing is on the wall': Experts say indictments likely after Georgia grand jury report

A law expert warned "the writing is on the wall" for former President Donald Trump as parts of a grand jury's report into attempts to overturn election results in Georgia are expected to be made public, according to Newsweek.

Georgia Judge Robert McBurney, said in an interview with Newsweek that the report provided to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave the prosecutor "exactly what she requested."

McBurney also disclosed that the report includes a detailed listing of exactly which individuals should be indicted, as well as the reasons and evidence for their findings.

Georgia State University College of Law Professor Anthony Michael Kreis said on Twitter, "the writing is on the wall" for Trump and his associates. Kreis expects indictments to be handed out soon, and even Willis has publicly stated that an indictment could be "imminent."

Trump's back-door efforts to change the Georgia election results in his favor weren't so secret, as he made a now-famous call to the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 with a specific request to find a way to identify the number of votes he needed to win the state.

McBurney is expected to make select portions of the grand jury report available to the general public on Thursday. The release will include the introduction and conclusion from the final report, and a special section which will comment on concerns that some unnamed witnesses may have lied under oath.

The special grand jury has interviewed dozens of witnesses including Raffensperger, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, former Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

