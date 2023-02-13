Georgia grand jury report will detail  'concerns that witnesses lied under oath': judge
Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

Portions of a special grand jury report set to be released later this week will include concerns about certain witnesses potentially perjuring themselves while testifying about former President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

As flagged by Law and Crime News' Adam Klasfeld, Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney ruled that three portions of the special grand jury's report are of public interest and can be safely released without fear of harming prospective defendants' ability to receive a fair trial: The introduction, the conclusion, and a section where the grand jury "discusses its concern that some witnesses may have lied under oath."

McBurney adds that this information can be released publicly because "the grand jury does not identify those witnesses" in its report.

The release of this section of the report is sure to set off speculation about who may have lied during testimony.

Several high-profile supporters of former President Donald Trump testified before the Georgia special grand jury, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, attorney John Eastman, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's office has been investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, which included setting up a slate of fake electors who would vote for Trump instead of President Joe Biden, as well as an infamous phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he encouraged the Republican official to "find" the 12,000 votes he needed to overtake Biden in the state.

The special grand jury's report is expected to recommend charges against either Trump or some of his allies such as attorney John Eastman, and Willis' office will then have to go to a separate grand jury and successfully present their case in order to secure an official indictment.

