Georgia juror won't stop a Trump indictment — here's why

Several legal experts have been concerned about Fulton County special grand jury forewoman Emily Kohrs' media tour. And lawyers representing allies of former President Donald Trump are reportedly gearing up to use her interviews as grounds to dismiss any potential indictments that might come out of DA Fani Willis' investigation.
But according to legal commentator Jordan Rubin in an analysis for MSNBC Thursday, Kohrs' has not broken any laws.
Simply put, he wrote, "That’s the case even though she seems to be divulging quite a bit, because grand jurors in Georgia are barred from sharing their 'deliberations,' which doesn’t necessarily cover the information that Kohrs has been sharing on air and in print."
"Even Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury, made clear in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week that grand jurors are barred from revealing, as he put it, 'the discussions they had amongst themselves when it was just the grand jurors in the room … when they were discussing what do we do with what we’ve learned,'" wrote Rubin. "The AJC said the judge also said grand jurors are not prohibited from discussing 'the fruit of their deliberations, which would be the final report.' (The special grand jury’s report is still mostly sealed.)"
Indeed, Kohrs has not actually revealed much of the "fruit"; she hasn't divulged any details of who they recommended for indictment; only that indictments were issued. And Willis herself had already hinted at that in a public court filing.
"So whatever else there is to say about Kohrs’ media tour, it’s unlikely to sink any charges against Trump or his allies," concluded Rubin. "What this all brings into focus, however, is that any charges in Georgia would still need to come through a regular grand jury, thus raising the question, once again, of what Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis meant when she said last month that decisions from her office were 'imminent.'"
