Jared Kushner also received conspiracy-laden Ginni Thomas text messages: NYT
Jared Kushner (Time)

Trump son-in-law and then-White House senior advisor Jared Kushner also seems to have received text messages sent by Ginny Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in her attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"In the weeks between the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent a barrage of text messages imploring President Donald J. Trump’s chief of staff to take steps to overturn the vote," The New York Times reported, citing "a person with knowledge of the texts."

The texts reportedly show Ginny Thomas to be a QAnon conspiracy theorist, and legal experts have said the texts document corruption.

RELATED: Former Ted Cruz staffer highlights Clarence Thomas' suspicious actions around his wife's texts

"The texts were first reported by The Washington Post and CBS. They were among about 9,000 pages of documents that Mr. Meadows turned over to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. The texts detailed Mr. Meadows’s interactions with Republican politicians as they planned strategies to try to keep Mr. Trump in office in the weeks before the riot," The Times reported. "The committee obtained 29 texts between Ms. Thomas and Mr. Meadows — 28 exchanged between Nov. 4 and Nov. 24, and one written on Jan. 10. The text messages, most of which were written by Ms. Thomas, represent the first evidence that she was directly advising the White House as it sought to overturn the election."

And Kushner appears to show up in the effort.

"The text traffic also suggests that Ms. Thomas was in contact with Jared Kushner, the former president’s son-in-law and adviser. She wrote to Mr. Meadows: 'Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am,' she wrote. 'Sidney Powell & improved coordination now will help the cavalry come and Fraud exposed and America saved.' Throughout, she urged Mr. Meadows to listen to Sidney Powell, the lawyer who aggressively advanced baseless claims about voter fraud," The Times reported.


SmartNews