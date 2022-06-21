Ginni Thomas' group speaker was still promoting election lies after Jan. 6 — and it's on tape
Clarence and Ginni Thomas (Facebook)

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, attended a right-wing fringe meeting months after the Jan. 6 attack in which the speaker earned thunderous applause for advocating the lie that Trump won the 2020 election, the Washington Post reported.

Thomas has come under fire in recent weeks when it was discovered that she was pressing 29 Arizona lawmakers to change the 2020 election result in the state. Thomas, who also would meet with former President Donald Trump for lunch and dictate who he should hire and fire, also corresponded with lawyer John Eastman, the author of the so-called "coup memo."

The new information is an addition in the growing list of behavior by Thomas that at least one state attorney is saying falls under "criminal liability."

A video recording of the event showed pastor and conservative radio personality C.L. Bryant saying, “There is a robbery that is going on in this country right now. In fact, I say it to you and I’ll say it loud and clear, and I’m not ashamed to say it. I won’t bite my tongue. I do believe that Donald John Trump is the only legitimate president."

The group is called Frontliners for Liberty, which matches a Facebook group Thomas also ran until reporters started asking questions about it. A message now says that either the security of the group has changed or it has been deleted. Thomas even asked John Eastman to speak at the event in Dec. 2020 while he was working with the Trump team to find ways to stop the certification of the election.

"While text messages and emails unearthed in recent weeks have shown that Thomas was involved in those efforts before Jan. 6, her attendance at the Orlando gathering indicates that her alliance with election deniers continued even after Joe Biden was inaugurated," the Post noted.

The group has hosted fringe lawmakers in the past and insists on "strict secrecy" as it fights "the nation's top enemy," which it deems "the radical fascist left." Fascism is a political form of far-right authoritarianism, so calling it "left" would make it an oxymoron.

Thomas posed with the pastor at the event while wearing a name tag decorated with a yellow ribbon that said "trouble maker."

The role of Thomas in the group wasn't confirmed until last week when emails she sent to Eastman were revealed publicly.

Eastman told someone else in an email that the group operated under a "cone of silence." He quoted an email he got from them saying, "We are careful about who is on the phone and who is in the room and we do not leak what happens, what is said or who is in the meeting — ever!" That would be true except in the case of a subpoena.

Eastman swears he never spoke about any upcoming litigation with either Thomases.

Read the full report by the Washington Post and see a clip of the video below or at this link.

