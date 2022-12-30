Ginni Thomas suggests she might have discussed Trump's election loss with her husband

Ginni Thomas suggested she might have discussed the election with her husband during her interview with the House select committee.

The wife of U.S. Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas opened her interview, which was not recorded or conducted under oath as part of her agreement to appear, by stating that she did not discuss politics with her husband, but a comment she made during questioning hinted that she may have on at least one occasion.

"You responded just a few minutes later, 'Thank you. Needed that, this plus a conversation with my best friend just now. I will try to keep holding on,'" the interviewer said, referring to a text message she had sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

That text was sent just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2020, while the pair were discussing their dissatisfaction with Donald Trump's election loss, and the interviewer asked Thomas to identify who she meant by her best friend.

"It looks like it was my husband," she said.

The interviewer asked what they had discussed that allowed her to say she would keep holding on, but she couldn't recall.

"I wish I could remember, but I have no memory of the specifics," Thomas said. "My husband often administers spousal support to the wife that's upset. So I assume that's what it was. I don't have a specific memory of it."

But she agreed that she was referring to a conversation with her husband in the text to Meadows.

"That's what I call him, and he is my best friend," Thomas said.