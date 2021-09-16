Trump complained that 'none of the sane lawyers' would take his election cases -- so he settled for Rudy Giuliani: Woodward
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Fox News (screengrab)

New details continue to be reported from the forthcoming Trump book Peril by The Washington Post's Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

On Thursday, Business Insider reported on a conversation between Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) following a press conference alleging election fraud held by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell, where what appeared to be black hair dye dripped down Giuliani's face.

Rudy Giuliani hair dye.Screengrab.

"They were just beyond bizarre," Graham reportedly said. "And I think it took a lot of the air out of the balloon that the challenges are so unfocused, haphazard and conspirational."

Trump admitted Giuliani was not acting competently, but said he couldn't find a better lawyer.

"He's crazy. He says crazy sh*t. I get it. But none of the sane lawyers can represent me because they've been pressured. The actual lawyers have been told they cannot represent my campaign," Trump argued.

