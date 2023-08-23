'They're destroying my right to be a lawyer': Giuliani snaps as he heads to jail in Georgia

Speaking outside his New York City apartment as he headed to the airport for a flight to Georgia where he will be booked in an Atlanta jail on racketeering charges, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani complained about how he is being treated by state and federal investigators.



Giuliani, who has been giving legal advice to former president Donald Trump, is expected to be fingerprinted and have his mug shot taken. He was caught by CNN as he exited his home Wednesday and went on a rant about his legal problems, stating, "They're destroying my right to be a lawyer."



Regarding making his flight, he began, "If I'm not on time, who knows what they will do to me?" before continuing, "Well, I'm going to Georgia and I'm feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans as I did so many times as a United States attorney."

"People like to say I'm different," he continued. "I am the same Rudy Giuliani that took down the Mafia, that made New York City the safest city in America; reduced crime more than any mayor in any city anywhere and I am fighting for justice. I have been from the first moment I represented Donald Trump and this man who has now been proven innocent several times – I don't know how many times he has to be proven innocent – and they have been proven to be liars, actually, enemies of our republic."

Becoming more animated, he continued: "We are destroying rights, sacred rights. They are destroying my right to counsel, my right to be a lawyer, his right to counsel. It's not accidental they indicted all the lawyers – never heard of that before in America – all the lawyers indicted."



"Whether you dislike or like Donald Trump, let me give you a warning. They are going to come for you," he added.

