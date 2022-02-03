'More like the Unmasked Traitor': Internet explodes after 'disgusting' Giuliani reveal on 'The Masked Singer'
Rudy Giuliani (Photo: Screen capture)

Controversy erupted this week after Rudy Giuliani was exposed as a contestant on an upcoming episode of Fox's "The Masked Singer," prompting two of the judges to walk off in protest. According to the report, the other judges remained and "bantered" with Giuliani about his work with former President Donald Trump.

The incident, which is not scheduled to be aired until next month, prompted uproar from commenters on social media — many of whom slammed the show for trying to launder the reputation of Giuliani, after he worked with Trump to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Some people commented that this is part of a pattern of disgraced political officials being allowed to rehabilitate their image on reality TV, similar to how Trump's first press secretary, Sean Spicer, got to appear on "Dancing With the Stars."





