Judges walk off in protest after Rudy Giuliani unmasked on 'The Masked Singer': report

Two judges reportedly walked off the stage in protest after Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant during a recent taping of Fox's The Masked Singer.
"Deadline hears that as soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest," the site reported Wednesday night. "Deadline hears that while Jeong and Thicke exited (they eventually returned), fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage. They bantered with Giuliani, a controversial figure for pressing what is widely derided as a baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client Donald Trump."
The incident occurred during last week's taping of the first episode of Season 7, according to Deadline. The episode isn't expected to air until next month, and the site declined to reveal "which costume Rudy wore or what his swan song was."
"The show is known for its jaw-dropping surprises when celebrity contestants shed their headpieces after they are eliminated," Deadline reported. "The reaction to Giuliani was perhaps the most polarizing the show has seen since 2020. The Masked Singer faced criticism then when another controversial Republican politician, Sarah Palin, was unveiled as The Bear."