Giuliani's 'clown car' full of advisers can't save him as his world comes crashing down: columnist

In an alternately biting and hilarious column for the Daily Beast, author Molly Jong-Fast observed that Rudy Giuliani's future looks bleak based upon the defense presented by himself, his son and other advisers after federal authorities raided his home this week with a warrant signed by a judge.

As NBC reported, "On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home and office of former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, collecting phones and computers as part of their probe into whether he broke U.S. lobbying laws by failing to register as a foreign agent related to his work."

What followed, Jong-Fast wrote was a "clown car" defense of the former New York City mayor that was long on ranting and short on convincing anyone that Giuliani is the subject of a witchhunt.

Exhibit number one: "Failson" Andrew Giuliani's defense of his father after the raid.

Calling Andrew a "poor man's Eric Trump," Jong-Fast wrote Giuliani's son, "jabbed the air awkwardly while yelling furiously about how, 'If this can happen to the president's lawyer, this can happen to any one of us'—the idea being that if Rudy were subject to the rule of law perhaps the rest of us would be too."

Jong-Fast added, "For years, scandals have swirled around the former mayor's erratic behavior. Remember the one where he kept tampering with foreign governments and trying to get American officials fired and helped get his client, Donald Trump, impeached for a second time? So these warrants surprised no one except young Giuliani, whose hot take was: How dare they?"

Then there was Rudy himself who quickly ran to Fox News to try and explain away what was going on as the Justice Department appears to be closing in on him.

As the columnist noted, "On his first television appearance after the raid, Rudy told Tucker Carlson that, 'They also were completely content to rely on my word that these were Hunter Biden's hard drives… I mean, they could have been Donald Trump's, they could have been Vladimir Putin's. They could have been anybody's, but they relied on me, the man who had to be raided in the morning. Because, what, I'm going to destroy the evidence? I've known about this for two years, Tucker.' So I guess that's proof that he didn't? At one point he jerked his thumb up while talking about the great iCloud in the sky that supposedly rendered this raid unnecessary."

The Daily Beast columnist noted that the former U.S. Attorney is now being advised by Alan Dershowitz --who has been inserting himself into lost causes during the past four years in the service of Donald Trump -- and that doesn't bode well for the man once known as "America's Mayor."

"Maybe Rudy's worried now that the senior political appointees at Trump's Justice Department who sought to block the warrants after the election, 'as it was gaining momentum last year' are gone, and now that it's too late for him to get the sort of pardon or commutation that loyal soldiers like Roger Stone, Mike Flynn, and Paul Manafort were rewarded with," Jong-Fast wrote before sardonically adding, "And maybe that's why Rudy's not taking legal advice from Andrew but from Alan, as in Dershowitz, who's now consulting with Giuliani's lawyers. The best people, folks."

The columnist closed by taking another poke at Giuliani.

"As to Rudy, who was once a lawyer himself and has been talking about how far his beloved Southern District has fallen, as it closes in on him, he told Tucker, 'I could have destroyed evidence years ago. I've had it for two years, and I haven't destroyed it,' and since no one ever lies on Fox News, I guess that's case closed," she snarked.

