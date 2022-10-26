Giuliani challenged over attempts to present 'expert' witnesses at his lawyer ethics violation trial
In his D.C. trial where he's being prosecuted for violating legal ethics, Rudy Giuliani is facing a challenge to his attempts to present "expert" witnesses who have a history of denying the results of the 2020 election, Bloomberg reports.

Giuliani's legal team plans to call as many as 16 witnesses, five of which the District of Columbia's Office of Disciplinary Counsel says should not be labeled as "experts."

Giuliani has been charged with violating local attorney ethics rules by pushing "frivolous" challenged to the election results in Pennsylvania.

"Giuliani's witness list features Trump allies who boosted election denial claims," Bloomberg's report states. "His lawyers offered short summaries of what each person would testify about, noting some who would discuss 'voting irregularities' and 'alleged illegalities.' There has been no evidence of widespread fraud in the election and dozens of courts rejected challenges to President Joe Biden's wins in key states, including Pennsylvania."

