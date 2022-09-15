‘Go to another country!’ Majorie Taylor Greene accused of kicking voting rights activist as she screams at organizers
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, Gage Skidmore

Controversial GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia told a young activist to go to a different country after he demanded action on gun safety.

Santiago Mayer, the executive director of the Gen Z-led Voters of Tomorrow organization, confronted Greene about her opposition to gun safety legislation.

"Shame on you," Greene said. "You know what? Go move to another country where they take away your guns."

"I want to live in a country where kids don't get shot," Mayer said.

"You're not even a grateful American," Greene replied.

A young woman in a blue dress asked Greene "how does the second Amendment prevent gun violence?"

At about the 1:15 mark in the video Greene posted to Twitter, it appears that the congresswoman may have kicked the young woman.

Watch below or at this link.

