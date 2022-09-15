‘Go to another country!’ Majorie Taylor Greene accused of kicking voting rights activist as she screams at organizers

Controversial GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia told a young activist to go to a different country after he demanded action on gun safety.
Santiago Mayer, the executive director of the Gen Z-led Voters of Tomorrow organization, confronted Greene about her opposition to gun safety legislation.
"Shame on you," Greene said. "You know what? Go move to another country where they take away your guns."
"I want to live in a country where kids don't get shot," Mayer said.
"You're not even a grateful American," Greene replied.
A young woman in a blue dress asked Greene "how does the second Amendment prevent gun violence?"
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Listen: J6 releases evidence of how Oath Keepers reacted to Trump in real time on Jan. 6
At about the 1:15 mark in the video Greene posted to Twitter, it appears that the congresswoman may have kicked the young woman.
Watch below or at this link.
\u201cThese foolish cowards want the government to take away guns & the rights of parents to defend their children in schools.\n\nYou have to be an idiot to think gun control will create a utopian society where criminals disarm themselves and obey the law.\n\n\u201cGun-free\u201d zones kill people.\u201d— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1663278596