GOPer flips out after CNN's Dana Bash fact-checks him on abortion drug

A Republican lawmaker went on an angry rant Sunday morning just after CNN "State of the Union" host Dana Bash fact-checked him on the multiple uses for the drug mifepristone which a Donald Trump-appointed judge is trying to take off the market.

Asked to address the highly controversial ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued late Friday, Rep. Henry Gonzales (R-TX) stated the FDA should prepare to follow his directive with no complaints.

"The House Republicans have the power of the purse, and if the administration wants to not heed this ruling, not live up to this ruling, then we're going to have a problem," the Republican threatened. "And it may be a come to a point where House Republicans on the appropriation side have to defund FDA programs that don't make sense."

Things went sideways in the interview when the CNN host pointed out the drug is, "... also frequently prescribed for women experiencing a miscarriage and by some estimates, as many as one million women miscarry every single year. So are they just on their own?"

"If this ruling is uphold, upheld, no," he insisted. "I think it's important that we take care of women and it's important that we have real discussions on women's health care and get off the abortion."

"Get off the abortion conversation!" he exclaimed before ranting, "Women have a whole lot more other issues than just abortion. Let's have those real conversations and let's talk about, you know, let's talk about the other things that are happening in this world!"

