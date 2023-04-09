Lindsey Graham claims women kill 'babies' up to the 'moment of birth' in rant against abortion rights

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that liberals had recently flipped the Wisconsin Supreme Court because conservatives failed to put forth a plan to ban abortions.

In a Sunday interview, Fox News host Shannon Bream told Graham that critics claim the Republican Party's stance on abortion is causing election losses.

"Isn't that what happened this week in Wisconsin, where the pro-choice candidate won by 10 points getting a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court?" Bream asked.

"Well, I'm very pro-life, and I think being pro-life is a winning message. I oppose late-term abortions," Graham said, shifting the topic. "I have a bill to set a national minimum standard of 15 weeks. 50 of the 53 European nations ban abortion at 15 weeks. I have an exception for rape, incest, and life of the mother. In Wisconsin, you had an 1840 statute that banned abortion pretty much across the board, and the Republican Party did not put an alternative on the table. If you're pro-life, you need to explain what that means."

Graham insisted that he wanted to "protect as many babies as possible."

"The Democratic solution when it comes to abortion is taxpayer-funded abortion up to the moment of birth," he claimed. "That's barbaric. That's like China. That's like North Korea. We can win this issue at the ballot box if we show up with reasonable positions."

PolitiFact has previously determined that a similar claim by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was false.

"PolitiFact has rated multiple statements making similar claims about Democrats supporting the execution of children False," the organization said. "We rate this claim False."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.