GOP governor: Herschel Walker has 'learned from mistakes' of allegedly funding abortions
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNN on Wednesday that voters should look past the multiple allegations leveled against Trump-backed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, which include fathering multiple secret children, paying for an abortion, and threatening to murder his own family.

During an interview with host Brianna Keilar, Hutchinson said that it was important for voters to pick a candidate based on policy issues not on whether they'd had long histories of alleged domestic abuse.

"I think, in this day and time, you take his denial, you take people willing to accept him for what he is right now, in terms of what he believes, what he wants to do for Georgia," he said. "This is a critical race. I do believe that Herschel Walker ought to be elected United States Senate because that's the best option for our country in the future."

Keilar pressed Hutchinson on whether he really believed Walker's denials about paying for abortions, but the governor emphasized that it's more important to look at who Walker is today.

"Herschel does indicate he's a different man than he was in the past and learned from a lot of mistakes," he said. "So people evaluate your heart, your character, based upon what people are saying, but also what he's saying and how he's saying it, and the level of credibility and trust. Elections are about trust."

