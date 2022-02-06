The Republican Party has 'stopped being a legitimate political entity': top Missouri paper

The editorial board of St Louis Post-Dispatch called out the Republican Party in an editorial on Sunday saying the GOP has given up any right to be considered representative of conservative voters after censuring two members on Friday afternoon.

Taking aim at the attack on Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY), the board bluntly stated that Feb. 4, 2022 will be a day that haunts the party.

"When future historians seek to pinpoint exactly when it was that the Republican Party stopped being a legitimate political entity promoting a coherent set of principles and was transformed fully into a cult of personality organized around a would-be autocrat, Feb. 4, 2022, might be in contention," they wrote before adding, "As if to further detach themselves from reality, Republicans declared that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection constituted 'legitimate political discourse.'"

RELATED: Trump has 'unleashed something that he can't control' on the GOP: conservative



Calling the censure resolution "a marvel of alternate-reality thinking of the kind that former President Donald Trump is so good at," the editors continued, "The RNC’s unprecedented sanction against both of them for that action confirms that the GOP no longer stands for anything beyond blind allegiance to the former president who fomented the violence."

With that, they quoted Cheney on the Jan 6th insurrection and the Republicans who are enabling Trump's lies about the events of the day.

“The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy. I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge," she stated.

The editors tersely added, "Those words should be engraved in stone and stand as a memorial to a once-great political party that no longer exists in any recognizable form."

You can read their whole piece here.