Republicans are pushing 'outlandish conspiracy theory' to try to spring J6 'Antifa imposters': Jamie Raskin

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a key figure on the former House January 6 Committee, laid into his Republican colleagues on MSNBC's "The ReidOut" Tuesday, following Fox News' redoubled efforts to whitewash the actions of the Capitol insurrectionists.

Republicans can't even get their story straight, argued Raskin, claiming one moment that the rioters were a leftist false flag and claiming it wasn't that big of a deal the next.

"You know, I wasn't aware that the FBI did false flag operations that were also benign tourism, and Tucker Carlson has said both things," said anchor Joy Reid. "In the 26 months since the attack, about 1,000 people have been arrested. About one-third of the defendants in these Capitol cases have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding the police during the attack. More than 306 defendants have been charged with corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding. About 518 individuals have pleaded guilty to federal charges, 420 defendants have been adjudicated since for their criminal activity, and 220 have been sentenced to incarceration. Congressman Raskin — and yet, do you know of any Republican members during the insurrection who went out to talk to them?"

"I'd have to go back and look at it. Certainly, people were waving to them," said Raskin. "The fascinating thing, to me, Joy, is that they claim they were really Antifa and FBI agents but, on the other hand, they are trying to get them out of jail. Well, which is it? Why are they trying to get these Antifa imposters out of jail for waging war against the government, for trying to overthrow an election which they apparently won? There's no logical coherence or order to anything that they are saying. We are in the realm of outlandish conspiracy theory."

It'd be one matter "if they wanted to stay on the Donald Trump bandwagon," Raskin continued — but the "deranged lies" they are now promoting "lead people to commit violence."

"I'm glad there are finally some Republicans saying, whoa, we don't want to go here anymore. Enough with the lying," said Raskin. "There's a difference between truth and lies. The whole court system is based on that. More than 40 federal and state courts rendered decisions rejecting the Big Lies about the election ... all of these people have been convicted and many of them have pleaded guilty to assaulting federal officers, trespassing, and committing seditious conspiracy against the republic."

Watch the segment below or at this link.