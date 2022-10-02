Jamie Raskin buries Republicans' latest 'ridiculous' defense of the Jan 6 insurrection
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) poured cold water on Republican attempts to lessen the severity of the Jan 6 insurrection by using the 2nd Amendment as a shield.

Expanding upon an op-ed he wrote for the New York Times, where he stated, "Some champions of this insurrectionist theory of the Second Amendment seem to glorify violence against public officials. Two weeks before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection overran the U.S. Capitol, Representative Lauren Boebert declared that the Second Amendment 'has nothing to do with hunting, unless you’re talking about hunting tyrants, maybe,'" before adding, "Statements such as these were irresponsible enough before Jan. 6. Today, such talk courts disaster."

Speaking with the MSNBC host on Sunday he began, "Pretty much, on a daily, certainly weekly basis, Republican members of Congress will get up on the floor, or in committee and say the Second Amendment gives the people the right to overthrow the government, to engage in armed rebellion and it is just nonsense."

"There is nothing to support that," he added. "Article One, Section Eight, Clause 15 of the Constitution says the Congress has the power to call for the militias from the states to suppress insurrections. And the Republican Guarantee Clause says that Congress must guarantee the people of the states a republican form of government, and has the power to put down domestic violence."

"Even Section Three of the 14th Amendment says anyone who has sworn an oath to hold and defend the Constitution against enemies, foreign and domestic, who violates it by engaging in insurrection, or rebellion, may never hold office again," he added. "So the whole edifice of the Constitution is designed to stop insurrection. Yet, we have Republicans who, this day, are claiming there is some kind of constitutional right to engage in it."

"It is ridiculous," he elaborated. "The only thing that they cite is the Declaration of Independence, which of course says when in the course of human events, people are being oppressed by tyrants, they could overthrow the government --this is true. But that's a natural law of right, another right contained in the Constitution of the United States, where no constitution gives people the right to destroy the Constitution and the government."

Watch below or at the link:

