GOP senators melt down on the RNC after Pence criticizes Trump
Gage Skidmore.

The Republican Party is in disarray following the Republican National Committee's controversial move to lash out at GOP members of Congress for participating in the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Senate Republicans are not happy with the Republican National Committee," Politico reports. "In interviews on Monday evening, GOP senators lashed out at their own national party's overwhelming vote to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for working on the House's investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. They warned that alienating a portion of the party for being overly anti-Trump is not a political winner heading into the midterms, a sharp message from sitting members that goes far beyond criticism already aired by a handful of GOP pundits."

RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel has been a particular target of scorn.

“A very unfortunate decision by the RNC and a very unfortunate statement put out as well. Nothing could be further from the truth than to consider the attack on the seat of democracy as legitimate political discourse,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), McDaniel's uncle, said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the Republican Party is heading in the "wrong direction."

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said, “I don’t think you can kick out of the party everybody you disagree with. Or it’s going to be a minority party.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said the RNC shouldn't censure members of Congress.

“I wish they wouldn’t. I would leave it up to the states," she said.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said, “We’ve got a lot of issues that we should be focusing on besides censuring two members of Congress because they have a different opinion."

The comments criticizing the Trump-controlled RNC come against the backdrop Mike Pence's comments noting "President Trump is wrong" in claiming the vice president can overturn an election.

"Trump remains the party’s most dominant figure and its most likely nominee in 2024. But perhaps for the first time since he left office, some in his party have concluded that criticizing him is not tantamount to swallowing a poison pill," Howard Kurtz wrote for Fox News. "Trump still commands huge support among the rank and file, if not at the stratospheric level he did earlier. This may turn out to be a passing wave, or it may be that Mike Pence was the little boy who removed his finger from the dike."

