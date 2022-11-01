GOP threats to Medicare and Social Security take center stage in last days before election

According to a report from CNN, President Joe Biden is headed to Florida on Tuesday where he will lead the charge against Republicans who want to gut Medicare and dismantle Social Security in a state that is up to its ears in retirees.

With one week before the midterm election, Biden will warn voters that the GOP -- led by Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) -- will destroy the social safety net if given the chance while painting them as "extreme MAGA Republicans.”

"Among his chief foils is Scott, the head of Republicans’ campaign arm who had laid out a policy agenda that would put Medicare, Social Security and other government programs up for a vote every five years," CNN is reporting. "The state is also home to former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, both likely 2024 presidential candidates whom Democrats have been eager to cast as the faces of a new, more extreme Republican Party."

According to a Biden adviser, the president thinks the Republican party is vulnerable on the issue of the security of Social Security and Medicare.

“As the congressional Republican plan to either eliminate Social Security and Medicare, cut Social Security and Medicare or hold it hostage to debt limit negotiations becomes even more apparent…it’s even more relevant for the President to draw that choice for the voters of Florida and the voters across the country,” the senior adviser explained.

