'They're not wearing hoods anymore': CNN's SE Cupp blames right-wing media for mainstreaming racial hatred

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Monday morning to discuss the horrific mass shooting in Buffalo, New York on Saturday -- where a young white man influenced by racist rhetoric shot and killed ten people and wounded three at a grocery store in a predominately Black neighborhood -- a visibly furious S.E. Cupp lashed out at conservatives who have pushed the so-called "great replacement theory."

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Kaitlan Collins, the conservative Cupp pinned a substantial amount of blame for the attack on rightwing media personalities and GOP lawmakers who have made racism a central theme of their rhetoric.

"I think we need to be careful actually referring to this as fringe based on some of the polling here," Host Berman began. "The AP did a poll: roughly one in three, 32 percent of adults agree that a group of people are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains. How does an idea like this get to 32percent ?"

"Well, right," Cupp began. "I mean, you have to say at the outset what this shooter did was, you know, his decision alone, no one as far as I know told him to go out and shoot up a supermarket."

"But there is a cause and effect to amplifying this garbage, and some of the consequences are intended, right?" she continued. "It stirs up racial animus, ethnic and religious animus, that has the intended effect of turning neighbor against neighbor and getting people angry and afraid. Growing that base that is angry and afraid is part of the consequence, that's how it spreads."

"The next consequence is those people go out and vote for characters who believe in that, folks like Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Boebert or name your nationalist or anti-Semitic or conspiracy theorist, those people get elevated," she elaborated. "Finally, those people run, right, and you get more Kathy Barnettes who spew Islamaphobic and anti-LGBTQ stuff, conspiracy theories. They feel empowered to run because this garbage that was once disqualifying has been so mainstreamed by political leaders and far right-wing media that they are not wearing hoods anymore. They are not hiding in the basement, they are out in the open talking about this, you know, openly as if it's no big deal."

Watch the segment below or at this link.