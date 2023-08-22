'Grave crimes': Conservative judge says Jan. 6 plot bordered on treason

Ultra-conservative retired judge Michael Luttig suggested that former President Donald Trump's plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election was not just criminal, but close to treason, in an interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline: White House" Tuesday evening.

Trump faces racketeering charges in Georgia for the election plot, as well as federal charges of conspiracy and witness tampering.

"I want to ask you the role that your wife played in telling you 'you have to stop this,' in not just privately doing the right thing but in being so public an vocal about what the wrong thing is and who is doing it in your view," said Wallace. "How did that happen?"

"Nicolle, if there's one thing that I could tell the country today, it would be that the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election was not and is not politics," said Luttig, renowned as one of the fathers of the modern conservative legal movement. "This is — as we now know from the indictments of the former president by the Department of Justice and Jack Smith — these were grave crimes against the United States of America, perhaps almost as grave as would have been treason."

"The night that I received the first call from my longtime friend Michael Cullen, he cast the question that way, which is, what can we do for the country? What can the Vice President of the United States do for America two days hence?" Luttig continued. "This has never been a mission of mine, it's never been a quest of mine as The Washington Post said. I suppose one could say it's a quest only in the limited sense that it has been a search, not just on my part, but on the part of the American people for the truth under the Constitution of the United States about the events of January 6th."

"Just one word about your impending question about my conservative transition," added Luttig. "Again, this is not political, Nicolle. It never has been and it never will be. I've not changed my conservative jurisprudential views, I have not changed my conservative political views one bit in 50 years."

