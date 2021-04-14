Joel Greenberg's cooperation is 'the worst news Gaetz can possibly get': Ex-prosecutor Elie Honig

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former federal prosecutor Elie Honig called the new report that former Florida county tax collector Joel Greenberg is cooperating with the DOJ against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) since last year, "the worst news Gaetz can possibly get."
Gaetz is reportedly facing investigation for sex trafficking and misuse of campaign money to fund his sexual encounters.
"Matt Gaetz is not able to claim this is some kind of witch hunt, although he started down that road," said Honig. "What happens when you interview a cooperator? Where can I find evidence to back you up? I am not going to take Joel Greenberg on his words. Where is the document or if there is e-mails?"
Honig also suggested the investigation will not take much longer to conclude.
"How long do these investigations take? Not weeks but also not years," said Honig. "If you do the math, and the reporting is cooperation started last year in 2020, usually a matter of months. Investigators have to gather this stuff up, but we are talking months here."
Watch below:
Elie Honig discusses implications of Joel Greenberg's cooperation against Matt Gaetz www.youtube.com