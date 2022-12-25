Greg Abbott buses migrants wearing shorts and sweatshirts to D.C. as Christmas Eve temps hit 13
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) sent dozens of migrants without winter clothes to Washington, D.C., despite freezing temperatures.

As temperatures were forecast to hit 13 degrees or below on Christmas Eve, three busloads of migrants showed up at the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris.

WJLA reported that many migrants were wearing only sweatshirts, and at least one was wearing shorts.

The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network rushed to provide aid to the migrants.

"This is a welcome effort that we've been doing since the first bus arrived," organizer Amy Fischer said. "D.C. just continues to show up as a welcoming city that is always ready and willing to open their arms to welcome people, whether it's Christmas Eve, whether it's 9 degrees outside or 90 degrees outside."

The migrants were taken to an undisclosed church for protection.

"It really does show the cruelty behind Gov. Abbott and his insistence on continuing to bus people here without care about people arriving late at night on Christmas Eve when the weather is so cold. People are getting off the buses, they don't have coats, they don't have clothes for this kind of weather, and they're freezing," Fischer added.

