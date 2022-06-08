The View's Joy Behar rails against GOP opposition to domestic terrorism bill: 'Those are their voters'

The women of "The View" railed against Republicans on Wednesday who have been unwilling to do anything on gun safety laws.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked conservative guest host Lindsey Granger why Republicans are unwilling to take steps on gun safety laws that enjoy the support of the overwhelming majority of Americans, such as universal background checks.

Granger pivoted to saying that she wants the parties to "have realistic conversations" about the gun crisis. She cited Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who has been fighting for gun regulations for nearly a decade after the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting. He encouraged members to not let "perfect be the enemy of good."

Joy Behar said that if there were term limits for federal officials that it would go a long way to ensuring that meaningful legislation would pass. She also cited campaign finance laws and the filibuster.

IN OTHER NEWS: One of Trump’s favorite election conspiracists pocketed millions while looking for fraud

"Republicans need to find a conscience because when this happened in New Zealand, when this happened in Christchurch, and you had an act of terrorism, those automatic weapons were gone, and guess what? That was in 2019, and this didn't happen again," said Sunny Hostin. "They enacted legislation and it was over. Why can't Republicans find their conscience? Why can't they find their hearts, and why can't they get this done? I don't care about the perfect being the enemy of good. What about right and wrong?"

Granger maintained that Republicans aren't willing to support such measures as an assault weapons ban and instead encouraged people to focus on measures that have a shot at getting 60 Senate votes.

In the second segment, Whoopi Goldberg showed a clip of Garnell Whitfield Jr., who spoke to the Senate about his mother, Ruth Whitfield, who was among the ten killed in the Tops supermarket by a white supremacist who targeted the neighborhood.

"I have been saying it for weeks, and I'm going to say it again," said Goldberg. "It is up to us. It is up to us. You are going to make a decision when you go vote about who you're putting in, who you want to take action where we need action taken. It's up to us because they will only do what we tell them to do. So, in your heart, will they take to heart what this man has said? It's up to y'all or is this going to be something else that falls on deaf ears?"

Hostin said that it would be ignored. "I mean, the Republicans voted down the domestic terrorism bill. That just happened a few weeks ago. Christopher Wray, I think it was two years ago testified that the largest threat against the country is white supremacy. the FBI director testified to that. And the Republicans voted down the domestic terrorism bill."

"Those are their voters. Why wouldn't they?" Behar shot back.

After Granger went off on a tangent about gun owners who want better safety laws, Hostin again cited the terrorism issue.

"Let's talk about domestic terrorism and white supremacy, and the issue he was talking about," Hostin continued. "Why did the Republican Party vote down that? When you talk about what happened on 9/11, right, and that was Islamic terror, that's only 20 percent of the terrorism that affected this country. We upended our entire airline industry, our entire security system, and that type of threat never happened again. And 75 percent of the terrorism that happens here is from the political right and its white supremacy. We have done nothing to address it. Nothing to address it."

See the video below:

Part 1:

Part 2:



