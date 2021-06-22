'Arrest Fauci': Miami highway sign hacked to display lie that COVID is a 'hoax'

On Tuesday, Newsweek reported that a highway sign in south Florida was hacked to say the words, "Arrest Fauci," "COVID-19 was a hoax," and "VACCINES KILL."

"NBC 6 reported that by mid-morning, Miami-Dade Expressway Authority officials were aware of the sign and had turned it off," wrote Emma Mayer. "Newsweek reached out to the Miami Department of Transportation for comment but has yet to receive a response."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Health's infectious disease division and a top adviser on the coronavirus pandemic under both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, has become a lightning rod for anger among the far-right and anti-vaxxer groups, who are convinced the pandemic was not serious and he called for public health restrictions like masking and lockdowns for some other, more nefarious reason.

Several Republicans have sought to challenge his medical expertise, with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) going after him in public hearings and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) calling for him to be fired.