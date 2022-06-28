Million MAGA March speaker: 'We will not stop until The Handmaid's Tale is a reality -- and even worse than that'

In a video clip captured by Right Wing Watch, the host of the Red Elephant podcast, who spoke at the so-called "Million Maga March" in November of 2020, promised his followers that he and his followers will make the dystopian "Handmaids Tale" novel by Margaret Atwood a reality in the wake of the Supreme Court's 6-3 Dobbs ruling overturning Roe v Wade..

As the ADL reported, Vincent James was one of the many speakers at the event in Washington, D.C, where "Attendees and speakers, including a number of extremists, expressed support for President Trump, who continue to insist, without evidence" that the 2020 election was stolen.

James, whose YouTube account was shuttered due to inappropriate content, is now moving on from election fraud claims to attacking women and boasting he is part of a "Christian Taliban" movement.

In the video (which can be seen below) he claims, "This is the era of Christian nationalism," before turning to the recent events at the Supreme Court.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Another Vince Foster': Steve Bannon floats conspiracy theory over death of Jan. 6 sergeant-at-arms

"Christian nationalism is on the rise and people are thirsty for it, hungry for this!" he claimed. "And we are the Christian Taliban and we will not stop until The Handmaid's Tale is a reality, and even worse than that to be honest."

"There was this article from The Atlantic that was like [Justice Sam] Alito is on a mission to roll back the rights of women and roll back the past hundred years of rights that were given to women," he continued. "Yes, that is what we're doing and it's only going to get worse for you from here."

Watch below: