'He's laughing at us': Morning Joe guest unloads on Clarence Thomas excuses for luxury gifts
Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas exposed himself as a fraud by accepting lavish gifts from an ultra-wealthy benefactor without properly reporting them, according to Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson.

The arch-conservative justice failed to report international travel on private jets and yachts and other gifts, including housing for his elderly mother that was provided to him by billionaire Harlan Crow, and Robinson told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Thomas' explanations for his failure to disclose that largesse was a bad joke.

"It's incredible, and he never reported... a penny of these donations," Robinson said. "Then Harlan Crow bought his mother's house and fixed it up, as far as we can tell, and has let her live there rent-free -- we're not sure about that. They haven't commented on that, but I take the 'no comment' basically as confirmation. Again, so he expects us to take seriously his reading of the tiniest nuances of the Constitution and give them great weight and he can't read a simple disclosure form? He can't see the difference between, you know, hospitality, which may be allowed, and hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts, including private jet travel -- it's absurd, it's ridiculous."

"He's just laughing at us, and there are no -- there are really no rules, certainly no punishments for ethics at the Supreme Court," Robinson added. "It's also outrageous there's not a code -- really there is a code that covers judges in general, and they've kind of tried to follow it and are supposed to follow it, they didn't follow it -- so what? What can anybody do to him short of, you know, impeachment and removal. That could happen, but it's not going to happen. Here we are. Again, the joke is on us."

