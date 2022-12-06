Watch: Man shouts antisemitic slurs at judge after being charged with harassing Jewish families

A Michigan man who was charged this week for allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats to parents, young children and security at a local Jewish synagogue lashed out at a judge during a court hearing on Monday with a antisemitic slurs.

Hassan Yehia Chokr, 33, was charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation in connection to the threats made at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills on Friday. According to Fox 2, the temple's security director called 911 on Friday and officers found Chokr and pulled him over while the security director was still on the phone. He was released from the scene and told not to return to the Temple Beth El. He was then arrested on a different day and a search warrant was also executed on his home.

During a court appearance, Chokr spoke over the judge, calling her a "f***ing Jewish b****" and a "Zionist b****." He also flashed his middle finger at the judge during the hearing.

"God is going judge you! Remember the way you're judging me? God is going to judge you the same way!" Chokr screamed at the judge.

Before the hearing, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said that antisemitic and racist threats or ethnic intimidation "of any kind, will not be tolerated in our community, and every such incident will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"Our office created Oakland County’s first Hate Crimes Unit a little over a year ago to give us the resources needed to call out, investigate and prosecute these serious crimes," McDonald added.

Watch the video below or at this link.

