'Go back to Mexico': California woman kicks people at taco shop while awaiting charges for a separate hate crime

On Friday, the San Mateo Daily Journal reported that a Bay Area woman has now been arrested twice on two separate suspected racially-motivated attacks.
"Laura Vawter, 62, of Belmont, is accused of entering a laundromat in San Carlos Oct. 28 and attacking a man speaking Spanish on the phone, telling the man to 'go back to Mexico,' the DA’s Office said," said the report. "Following her arrest and release, she was subsequently arrested again for allegedly yelling and kicking staff and customers at Taqueria El Grullense on El Camino Real in Redwood City Nov. 2, the DA’s Office said."
According to prosecutors, Vawter may be suffering from mental health issues, and "made numerous statements that were out of touch with reality."
"She has been charged with a misdemeanor hate crime, battery and other misdemeanors," said the report. "Vawter’s next court date is Nov. 9, and she remains in jail."
Racially-motivated incidents around the country increased during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven in large part by people who wrongly believed Asian-Americans had imported the virus to the United States. Many parts of the country have seen another increase in hate crimes this year, particularly against transgender people amid GOP cultural panics about their presence in schools and a child-friendly events.
Another high-profile hate crime occurred in North Texas in August, when a Plano woman was charged with assault and terroristic threats for an attack on four Indian women in a parking lot.
According to a report from the Washington Post, the growing sea-change in Arizona, which appeared to be becoming more of a swing-state based on the 2020 election results, is going back to being a conservative bastion thanks to the work of a pro-Trump youth group that has bullied and threatened moderate Republicans in the state to fall in line.
As the Post reports, Turning Point USA has become a force in Arizona based upon "...audio recordings of private meetings, personal messages andinterviews with more than 80 people, including current and former Turning Point employees, public officials and their staffers, political consultants and state and local party activists who have interacted with the nonprofit’s leaders."
Turning Point, with conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the helm, has become a major player in the state that was the focus of accusations of election theft -- which were subsequently debunked -- and has taken the lead in making sure that any Republican who does not tow the Trump line will soon find themselves on the outside, if not out of office.
Case in point, the report notes, is Republican House speaker Rusty Bowers, who balked at pressure from Turning Point to make redistricting moves and was put on notice that Turning Point would destroy him.
According to the report, Tyler Bowyer, the chief operating officer of Turning Point USA sat down with Bowers and demanded he "should carve up booming and fast-diversifying Maricopa County, diluting the power of Democrats in a state that had helped deliver Joe Biden the presidency."
After Bowers refused, Bowyer texted him, "Rusty, I will be working toward ensuring you do not win your election in 2022. I appreciate your service, I will do whatever it takes to ensure you are retired.”
According to the Post, "Soon, the state legislator faced a rush of ridicule on social media and in negative ads as Turning Point’s political arm launched a campaignto 'Replace RINO Rusty.' The speaker lost his primary for an open state Senate seat in Augustto a Turning Point-backed Republican who called the 2020 election a 'conspiracy headed up by the Devil himself.'"
"The takedown of one of the most powerful Republicans in the state illustrates the rise of Turning Point USA and its network of affiliates, which have pushed beyond their core mission of energizing college conservatives to turn Arizona into a laboratory for a new brand of Republican organizing," the report states.
According to Arizona's Jeff DeWit, who served as chief operating officer for both of Trump’s presidential campaigns, "They have a bigger impact than any other Republican group I know," before adding, "They’re more powerful than the RNC.”
"The Post review found that Turning Point, which forged an early alliance with the pro-Trump movement in 2016, devised an aggressive strategy to enforce discipline and purity in a divided GOP that was struggling to overcome Democratic gains in the state. The group recruited like-minded activists into the party ranks and often used provocative rhetoric online to pressure old-guard Republicans and 'barrage the left,' as one internal document put it, while creating a new political action committee to pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into statewide and legislative campaigns," the report continued. "With more than $65 million in annual revenue, more than 400 employeesand a massive network of conservative influencers, Turning Point’s vast network exerts its influence through a dizzying array of mediums, from podcasts to social media to concert-like rallies, funded by GOP mega-donors and aimed at younger generations."
A French parliament session was thrown into turmoil Thursday after a far-right MP was accused of yelling "back to Africa" to a black colleague posing a question on migrant arrivals to the government.
The incident came as President Emmanuel Macron's government is promising a new crackdown on immigration amid accusations of failing to stem new arrivals or deport those whose residency requests are denied.
Carlos Martens Bilongo of the leftist France Unbowed party (LFI) was questioning the government on the request by the SOS Mediterranee NGO for Paris's help in finding a port for 234 migrants rescued at sea in recent days.
"They should go back to Africa!" interrupted Gregoire de Fournas, a newly elected member of the far-right, anti-immigration National Rally (RN).
The outburst sparked yells of condemnation, not least because in French the pronouns "he" and "they" are pronounced the same, suggesting that de Fournas might have been targeting Bilongo directly.
The RN is the party of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who challenged Macron in this year's presidential vote and then led her party to its best-ever performance in subsequent legislative elections, with 89 MPs.
The party was founded by her father Jean-Marie Le Pen but his daughter claims to have overhauled the former National Front into a mainstream force, despite critics who say the changes are only cosmetic.
'No place for racism'
National Assembly speaker Yael Braun-Pivet suspended the session after demanding to know who had made the comment.
"Racism has no place in our democracy," responded Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, urging the assembly to sanction the far-right MP.
De Fournas later defended his comment, telling BFM television that the National Rally wants a halt to all illegal immigration after a surge in the number of people trying to reach France from Africa in recent years.
He accused his France Unbowed opponents of a "manipulation" and his party also denied any personal attack against Bilongo, a teacher who was born in Paris.
Le Pen has yet to comment but Jordan Bardella, favourite to succeed her as party leader at a congress this weekend, insisted that the deputy had meant to evoke the return of boats to African ports and accused LFI and the government of "extreme dishonesty".
But LFI leader Jean-Luc Melenchon tweeted that the comments were "beyond intolerable" and that the deputy should be kicked out of the National Assembly.
A parliamentary committee will meet Friday to discuss the incident, who could see de Fournas punished with a temporary exclusion from the Assembly.
Macron's centrist Renaissance party will refuse to attend further sessions unless the council issues a "heavy penalty", its vice-president in parliament Sylvain Maillard said on Twitter.
The ruling party failed to win an overall majority in the legislative elections, leading to tensions as Macron's government seeks to push key bills through the legislature.
An enormous neutrino observatory buried deep in the Antarctic ice has discovered only the second extra-galactic source of the elusive particles ever found.
In results published today in Science, the IceCube collaboration reports the detection of neutrinos from an “active galaxy” called NGC 1068, which lies some 47 million light-years from Earth.
How to spot a neutrino
Neutrinos are very shy fundamental particles that don’t often interact with anything else. When they were first detected in the 1950s, physicists soon realised they would in some ways be ideal for astronomy.
Because neutrinos so rarely have anything to do with other particles, they can travel unimpeded across the Universe. However, their shyness also makes them difficult to detect. To catch enough to be useful, you need a very big detector.
That’s where IceCube comes in. Over the course of seven summers from 2005 to 2011, scientists at America’s Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station bored 86 holes in the ice with a hot-water drill. Each hole is almost 2.5 kilometers deep, about 60 centimeters wide, and contains 60 basketball-sized light detectors attached to a long stretch of cable.
The IceCube neutrino observatory has more than 5,000 detectors buried deep in the Antarctic ice.
How does this help us detect neutrinos? Occasionally, a neutrino will bump into a proton or neutron in the ice near a detector. The collision produces a much heavier particle called a muon, traveling so fast it emits a blue glow, which the light detectors can pick up.
By measuring when this light arrives at different detectors, the direction the muon (and neutrino) came from can be calculated. Looking at the particle energies, it turns out most of the neutrinos IceCube detects are created in Earth’s atmosphere.
However, a small fraction of the neutrinos do come from outer space. As of 2022, thousands of neutrinos from somewhere in the distant Universe have been identified.
Where do neutrinos come from?
They appear to come fairly uniformly from all directions, without any obvious bright spots showing up. This means there must be a lot of sources of neutrinos out there.
But what are these sources? There are plenty of candidates, exotic-sounding objects like active galaxies, quasars, blazars and gamma-ray bursts.
In 2018, IceCube announced the discovery of the first identified high-energy neutrino emitter – a blazar, which is a particular kind of galaxy that happens to be firing a jet of high-energy particles in Earth’s direction.
Known as TXS 0506+056, the blazar was identified after IceCube saw a single high-energy neutrino and sent out an urgent astronomer’s telegram. Other telescopes scrambled to take a look at TXS 0506+056, and discovered it was also emitting a lot of gamma rays at the same time.
This makes sense, because we think blazars work by boosting protons to extreme speeds – and these high-energy protons then interact with other gas and radiation to produce both gamma rays and neutrinos.
An active galaxy
The blazar was the first extra-galactic source ever discovered. In this new study, IceCube identified the second.
The IceCube scientists re-examined the first decade of data they had collected, applying fancy new methods to pull out sharper measurements of neutrino directions and energy.
As a result, an already interesting bright spot in the background neutrino glow came into sharper focus. About 80 neutrinos had come from a fairly nearby, well-studied galaxy called NGC 1068 (also known as M77, as it is the 77th entry in the famous 18th-century catalogue of interesting astronomical objects created by the French astronomer Charles Messier).
The neutrinos offer a glimpse into the heart of the active galaxy NGC 1068.
Located about 47 million light-years from Earth, NGC 1068 is a known “active galaxy” – a galaxy with an extremely bright core. It is about 100 times closer than the blazar TXS 0506+056, and its angle relative to us means gamma rays from its core are obscured from our view by dust. However, neutrinos happily zoom straight through the dust and into space.
This new discovery will provide a wealth of information to astrophysicists and astronomers about what exactly is going on inside NGC 1068. There are already hundreds of papers attempting to explaining how the galaxy’s inner core works, and the new IceCube data add some information about neutrinos that will help to refine these models.