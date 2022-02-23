'Idiot' Fox News host scorched for 'desperate' attempt to defend Trump for praising Putin

Fox News/screen grab
Fox News host Peter Hegseth was buried in derision on social media for an attempt to provide cover for former president Donald Trump after he lavished praise on Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.
Following the release of Trump lauding Putin's actions, Hegseth rationalized "Vladimir Putin lives rent-free in the minds of our media. No entity has done more to spread Russian propaganda and to prop up the strongman that is Vladimir Putin than our own media. And Donald Trump was happy to troll them on it, as he continues to do to this moment."
As one might expect, no one on Twitter was buying Hegseth's spin with one commenter calling the Fox host an "idiot."
You can see more responses below:
Wow. That's desperate.\n\nBut how else are they going to explain the insane reaction of #TraitorTrump in a way that doesn't make him look as bad as he really is?\n\nTrump has always been on Team Putin. If you can't see this obvious fact, it's because you can't handle the truth.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1496286117687341056\u00a0\u2026— Khashoggi\u2019s Ghost (@Khashoggi\u2019s Ghost) 1645577944
Putin's puppet isn't pretending. We watched him follow Putin around like a puppy his entire presidency.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1496286117687341056\u00a0\u2026— Bill Maxwell (@Bill Maxwell) 1645578316
Noted idiot Pete Hegseth (who thinks germs aren't real bc he can't see them) says Putin lives "rent-free" in the minds of the media. Imagine if any "reporter" or commentator had said Breshnev or Kruschev lived rent-free in the minds of the right...https://www.rawstory.com/trump-putin-2656771978/\u00a0\u2026— Tim Wise (@Tim Wise) 1645580257
Wow- that\u2019s a new one. So trump is pretending? Who knew?https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1496286117687341056\u00a0\u2026— Martina Navratilova (@Martina Navratilova) 1645587534
Yeah, I don\u2019t think that\u2019s it.https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2021/07/15/trump-kompromat-claimed-report-says-kremlin-documents-show-putin-conspiring-for-billionaire/?sh=151078c26b1e\u00a0\u2026— Lauren\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Lauren\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1645581797
Ahem.https://twitter.com/howcamjokes/status/1496266879610105857\u00a0\u2026— \ud835\udd4b\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd60 \ud835\udd4a\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd55\ud835\udd64 \ud835\udd41\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd54\ud835\udd5c\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd5f (@\ud835\udd4b\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd60 \ud835\udd4a\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd55\ud835\udd64 \ud835\udd41\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd54\ud835\udd5c\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd5f) 1645591655
Consider this then....he's been doing it for a very long time.pic.twitter.com/Jhhb7OBDqt— Sergeant 1st Lady (@Sergeant 1st Lady) 1645577779
\u201cHe\u2019s pretending to be weak, but actually he\u2019s strong!\u201d— @WorldsMostHumble (@@WorldsMostHumble) 1645577475