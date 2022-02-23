'Idiot' Fox News host scorched for 'desperate' attempt to defend Trump for praising Putin
Fox News host Peter Hegseth was buried in derision on social media for an attempt to provide cover for former president Donald Trump after he lavished praise on Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

Following the release of Trump lauding Putin's actions, Hegseth rationalized "Vladimir Putin lives rent-free in the minds of our media. No entity has done more to spread Russian propaganda and to prop up the strongman that is Vladimir Putin than our own media. And Donald Trump was happy to troll them on it, as he continues to do to this moment."

As one might expect, no one on Twitter was buying Hegseth's spin with one commenter calling the Fox host an "idiot."

You can see more responses below:





