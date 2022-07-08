Trump-backed Herschel Walker was 'spokesman' for arm of company accused of deceptive practices: CNN

Trump-backed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is facing scrutiny for his role in the arm of an energy company that was accused by multiple states' attorneys general of engaging in deceptive practices.

CNN reports that Walker last decade served as both a "partner" and "spokesman" of a firm called Momentis, which CNN describes as "a multi-level marketing subsidiary of Just Energy, to sell an online marketing service."

At issue is the fact that Momentis was repeatedly targeted by attorneys general in New York and Illinois for practices that "allegedly enticed potential customers into long term contacts falsely saying they would save them money, allegedly included the elderly and those with language barriers being put into contracts they did not understand."

A video reviewed by CNN shows Walker hyping of Momentis's for delivering "a product that has the power to make a tangible difference in the business community" and that was also "so compelling" that he "decided to buy into the company that was backing up the technology."

CNN's report comes just one day after internal messages seen by The Daily Beast showed turmoil at Walker's Senate campaign, as an adviser to the campaign said that they show staffers believe him to be a pathological liar who won't even tell the truth to the people working to get him elected.

"He’s lied so much that we don’t know what’s true," the staffer said.