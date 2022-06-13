Herschel Walker falsely claimed to work in law enforcement at least three times: report

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker falsely claimed at least three times to have served in law enforcement.

The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidate made the false claims in three speeches delivered before he entered politics, according to a new analysis by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I worked in law enforcement, so I had a gun," Walker said in 2013 at a suicide prevention event for the U.S. Army. "I put this gun in my holster and I said, ‘I’m gonna kill this dude.'"

Walker was describing a 2001 incident when he took a gun to pursue a man who was late delivering a car, which he later said led him to seek mental health treatment, but he embellished those claims during a 2017 speech.

“I work with the Cobb County Police Department," Walker said five years ago, "and I’ve been in criminal justice all my life."

Two years later, in 2019, Walker told soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington that he had been a federal agent.

“I spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school," Walker said in that speech. "Y’all didn’t know I was an agent?”

Walker also told Irving, Texas, police that he was “a certified peace officer,” according to a police report from 2000 involving a conflict with an intoxicated man.

His campaign claims Walker majored in criminal justice during his time at the University of Georgia and served as an honorary deputy ini Cobb County and three other, unspecified counties, but the Cobb County police department said they had no record of involvement with him and the sheriff's office could not immediately say whether he had been an honorary deputy.

However, the title would not give Walker any law enforcement authority and many sheriffs have stopped handing out the title out of concern that people would use the paperwork to illegally impersonate police officers.

"It's like a junior ranger badge," said J. Tom Morgan, a former DeKalb County district attorney.

The Walker campaign responded to the newspaper's request for comment by providing Associated Press stories from 1989 showing he spent a week at an FBI school in Quantico.

“They had an obstacle course and you shoot at targets to protect your partner as you advanced up the course,” Walker told The AP. “I had fun. There were about 200 recruits there.”