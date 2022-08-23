Republican Herschel Walker would be a 'new low' in the Senate: columnist

Columnist Eugene Robinson is speaking out against the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate from the state of Georgia, Herschel Walker. The former NFL running back is running against Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-GA) in the U.S. Senate race.

Robinson appeared on MSNBC on Tuesday following Walker's comments on Sunday regarding environmental initiatives for climate change. While opposing President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, Walker said, "Don’t we have enough trees around here?”

The Washington Post columnist, who also wrote an opinion piece on the worst Republican Senate candidates, said that Walker would be a new low for the Senate.

"Herschel Walker would be a new low. He would absolutely be a new low," said Robinson. "I guess to take a position of anti-tree is certainly something new in politics. In our politics, at least. It's insane." Robinson went on to say that Walker had "absolutely no idea" how air works. "But there he is, he could be the next Senator from Georgia."

IN OTHER NEWS: Oklahoma teacher fired after providing students with free access to e-books from local library

Walker, who also played football at the University of Georgia and won the Heisman Trophy, was endorsed by Donald Trump. In his column, Robinson said Walker was winning the contest as the "worst Republican standard-bearer."

"Former football star Herschel Walker, whom Trump muscled his party into nominating against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock in Georgia, had an early lead in the contest for hands-down-worst Republican standard-bearer. His across-the-board incoherence remains unmatched. But while Walker trails in the polls, he is actually doing better than some of his Trump-endorsed counterparts in other states."

Meanwhile, Walker doubled down on his comment on Twitter. "Yes, you heard me right…Joe Biden and @ReverendWarnock are spending $1.5 billion on “urban forestry” and raising taxes on those making under $200k to pay for it. Yes, I have a problem with that."

Watch video below or at this link.