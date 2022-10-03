Herschel Walker suggests Biden wants to make Americans live in solar-powered cars

Trump-backed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker this week delivered a bewildering broadside against the Biden administration's environmental policies, which he suggested would lead to Americans being forced to live in solar-powered cars.
In an interview clip flagged by Twitter account @PatriotTakes, Walker attacked tax incentives for buying electric vehicles, which he then suggested would be used as substitutes for houses in the future.
"You know, they're talking about an electric car -- solar panels -- it's like, right now, solar panels?" he said. "I want to afford groceries, I want to afford eggs and milk, you talking about me getting solar panels, you giving me a tax credit to buy an electric car that costs more than my house? So I'm putting a solar panel on the roof of my house -- on the roof of my car, and that's what I'm living in?"
In reality, electric cars do not cost more than most houses. Tesla's Model 3, for example, sells starting at a little under $50,000, which is less than half the median home price in West Virginia, which has the lowest median home price of any state in the United States.
It's also unclear why an electric car would require a solar panel given that it is powered through a rechargeable battery.
Watch the video below or at this link.
\u201cHerschel Walker thinks electric cars \u201ccost more than [his] house,\u201d and the government wants him to put \u201csolar panels \u2026on the roof of [his] car\u201d and \u201clive in\u201d it.\u201d— PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1664817094