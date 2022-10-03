Herschel Walker suggests Biden wants to make Americans live in solar-powered cars

Trump-backed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker this week delivered a bewildering broadside against the Biden administration's environmental policies, which he suggested would lead to Americans being forced to live in solar-powered cars.

In an interview clip flagged by Twitter account @PatriotTakes, Walker attacked tax incentives for buying electric vehicles, which he then suggested would be used as substitutes for houses in the future.

"You know, they're talking about an electric car -- solar panels -- it's like, right now, solar panels?" he said. "I want to afford groceries, I want to afford eggs and milk, you talking about me getting solar panels, you giving me a tax credit to buy an electric car that costs more than my house? So I'm putting a solar panel on the roof of my house -- on the roof of my car, and that's what I'm living in?"

In reality, electric cars do not cost more than most houses. Tesla's Model 3, for example, sells starting at a little under $50,000, which is less than half the median home price in West Virginia, which has the lowest median home price of any state in the United States.

READ MORE: 'I hope he disappears': Bill O'Reilly advises Trump to flee country before the midterms

It's also unclear why an electric car would require a solar panel given that it is powered through a rechargeable battery.

Watch the video below or at this link.