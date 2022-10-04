National GOP stands by Herschel Walker even after his son levels disturbing abuse claims

It's been a tumultuous 24 hours for GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's campaign -- but the national Republican Party is standing by him.

The trouble started on Monday night when The Daily Beast reported that Walker paid for a former girlfriend's abortion in 2009, and showed copies of the actual receipts and a check Walker sent her as proof.

Shortly after that story broke, one of Walker's sons, Christian Walker, took to Twitter to castigate his father, while also leveling disturbing claims of familial abuse against him.

"You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence," Walker wrote in one tweet.

Despite all this, NBC News reports that the national Republican Party is sticking by its man, who has also been exposed for fathering multiple secret children and for allegedly pulling a gun on a former wife and pointing it at her head.

“We are full speed ahead in Georgia,” Steven Law, president of the pro-GOP Senate Leadership Fund, told NBC News. “This election is about the future of the country — Herschel Walker will make things better, Raphael Warnock is making it worse. Anything else is a distraction.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) also said he was standing by Walker, whom he painted as the victim of a "smear" campaign.

"They know they are on the verge of losing the Senate, and they know that Herschel Walker is winning, so they have cranked up the smear machine,” Scott said. “Herschel has denied these allegations and the NRSC and Republicans stand with him, and Georgians will stand with him too.”