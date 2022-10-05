'The goal is power and nothing else': MSNBC guest flattens GOP for defending Herschel Walker

On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," writer and columnist Molly Jong-Fast tore into Republicans who are standing by former football star and Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, following reports he paid a woman he impregnated to get an abortion, which were quickly followed by his son's public claims about past familial abuse.

Jong-Fast took special aim at former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, who — despite repeatedly referring to abortion as "killing infants" in Fox News speeches — proclaimed she didn't care whether Walker paid for abortions because "I want control of the Senate."

"For Dana Loesch and the GOP, was it never really about morals?" asked anchor Katie Phang. "They like to be the morality police. But hasn't it always been about power and control?"

"Yeah," said Jong-Fast. "I think you're really seeing how they took advantage of evangelicals here and pretended to believe in stuff they didn't really just to win. And you see that. They're just saying the quiet part loud ... I'm surprised how brazen they're being. But I guess it makes sense. The men who are defending him are people accused of worse. I mean, Newt Gingrich is hardly an advertisement for marriage. There's a sense the Republican Party has gone down a rabbit hole so deep that the goal is power and nothing else."

"Molly, according to Newt Gingrich, Herschel Walker is qualified to serve in the United States Senate because of his commitment to Christ, and his concussions," said Phang. "Christ and concussions will lead the way, is that what he's saying?"

"And also his presence," said Jong-Fast. "Senators have to have a presence. It's just wild stuff. I feel like concussions should not be a defense and not a final winning message going into a campaign. The reality is, we have these Republicans who will defend the indefensible. In this case, it's not so much indefensible as much as it's — he says he's pro-life, he says, he says, he says, and he's written a Get Well card to his girlfriend for having an abortion. I think the question is, will there be swing voters? But we're going to sort of wait and see. I do think that what we are seeing here is that power is the number one game. There's nothing that this modern Republican Party will do to abandon a candidate."

