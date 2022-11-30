Fox News host mocks Herschel Walker begging for cash with 'best Lindsey Graham impression'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that he didn't want to be like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and beg for donations on television while he did just that.

"I'm going to say this, Brian, I'm not Lindsey Graham, but you've got to go to TeamHerschel.com," the candidate said during a Wednesday interview. "I want everyone to go to TeamHerschel.com because they're not going to buy this seat. They can't win on their policies, so what they're trying to do right now is buy this seat. Well, they're not going to buy it. I don't care where [Sen. Raphael Warnock] is getting his money from."

"I love the Lord Jesus," Walker added. "That's the reason I got into this race, and we're going to go out and beat Sen. Warnock because he don't stand for Georgia."

"Herschel, best of luck," Kilmeade concluded. "It's a sprint to Dec. 6. Thanks so much for joining us."

"Thank you," Walker replied. "God bless. And TeamHerschel.com. I love you."

"Right!" Kilmeade exclaimed. "You are doing your best Lindsey Graham impression."

During the 2020 campaign cycle, Graham was known for begging for cash in Fox News appearances.

"LindseyGraham.com. Help me. They're killing me, money-wise. Help me. You helped me last week — help me again. LindseyGraham.com," he said during one interview with host Sean Hannity.

Watch the video below or at this link.