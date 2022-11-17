Morning Joe marvels at Herschel Walker's latest speech: 'Rambling incoherence taken to Olympian levels'
Herschel Walker (Photo via Herschel Walker Facebook page)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough reacted to Herschel Walker's bizarre diatribe about vampires and werewolves during a campaign speech.

The football legend-turned-Republican Senate candidate is facing off Dec. 6 in a runoff election against Sen. Rafael Warnock (D-GA), and he spoke for more than two minutes about a late-night movie he had recently watched, which prompted him to compare the relative strengths of the folkloric creatures.

"I've got to say, it's some rambling incoherence taken to Olympian levels," Scarborough said.

"But that is what Donald Trump has brought to the Georgia Republican Party," he added. "That is what he's brought to the GOP, and it's why people are turning away from Donald Trump. They understand why they didn't win back the Senate this year, but my gosh, again, it's, you know, you sit there and laugh at some point. It really is a tragedy that that guy who is so ill-equipped on so many levels to even be the mayor of his hometown in Georgia, according to people from his hometown in Georgia, might be a United States senator."

