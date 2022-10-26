Lindsey Graham cracks up as Herschel Walker denies second abortion accusation
Herschel Walker (Photo via Herschel Walker Facebook page)

Another woman has come forward saying that she too was pressured into having an abortion by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. In this case, the woman claims that Walker drove her to the abortion clinic.

"A new woman (Jane Doe) will speak today, October 26, 2022, at a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, to allege that she had a romantic, intimate relationship with Herschel Walker and that he drove her to an abortion clinic to have an abortion after she became pregnant as a result of her relationship with him," a press release said.

Walker passed the whole thing off as a joke as he faced questions at an event with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who claims to be pro-life and has attempted to ban all abortions after 15 weeks. The senator after Walker told the crowd he never killed JFK either.

The previous accuser also had a child with Walker, which she said he also asked her to terminate but he refused.

Watch video below or at this link.


