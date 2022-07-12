The View’s Sunny Hostin calls GOP support for Herschel Walker an 'insult to Republican voters'

The co-hosts of "The View" were somewhat dumbstruck after watching a video of Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker claiming pollution has to move over from China to the United States and that China somehow steals America's "good air." Walker's point appeared to be a rationale for why the United States shouldn't fight for clean air and clean water because other places don't have clean air and clean water.

"I can't even do it," Whoopi Goldberg said, laughing and fumbling her words. "Okay, I'll do it straight."

Walker explained, that if the United States doesn't control the air, "our good air decided to float over to China's bad air. So, when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. so it moves over to our good air space. And now, we got to clean that bad air up."

It prompted Republican commentator Ana Navarro to wonder, "I don't know where his good brain cells moved to."

Ginger Zee, the chief meteorologist for ABC News, mentioned a recent report she did on what's called the "Cancer Alley," an 85-mile strip of land from Baton Rouge to New Orleans where power companies are putting out so many pollutants that anyone who lives there has a 95 percent greater chance of developing cancer. She explained that such pollutants don't blow over from China. The reality is that the toxic air stays within about a quarter to a few miles of the area. They don't blow across the Pacific Ocean.

"I'm just very afraid that people even voted for him in the first place to become the Republican candidate and I'm not a doctor or anything, but maybe too many hits while playing football or something like that?" Hostin said as the audience applauded. "It makes me concerned that the Republicans would put him forward as a candidate to go against someone like Sen. [Raphael] Warnock who we know is just a terrific public servant and quite bright."

Ginger Zee explained that it's clear Walker has been given the talking point, but he doesn't understand the issue enough to be able to articulate it, much less explain it.

"Why would Republicans put him forward?" asked Hostin.

Goldberg stepped in, saying that it's a question that they've asked about Republicans over and over again.

"It's because this is what we've expected," Goldberg explained. "This is who we have accepted."

"But it's an insult to Republican voters," said Hostin.

"And this is who they have accepted as the people to speak for them," Goldberg continued. "That's why it's so important that when it's your time to vote you get out there and you vote people in who can explain what we need to do to clean up the air. Who can explain what needs to happen when we're talking about your votes and what you believe and your body, who can explain all of these things so we can -- remember when America made sort of some sense? We can actually get back to making more sense than we are right now. "

Navarro explained that Walker has a problem with the truth, but also with hypocrisy.

"He lied about graduating from college when he didn't," she said. "He claimed he worked in law enforcement when he didn't. He claimed he owned the largest minority chicken business when he didn't. He's been preaching to Black fathers for years about not having contact with children about having children out of wedlock. It turns out there are children that he's not had much contact with too. It looks like between Nick Cannon, Elon Musk and him they're going to populate space! There's a difference between ignorance and lies and hypocrisy. I think Walker needs to be very careful."

See the discussion below:



