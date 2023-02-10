High school basketball team pelted with racial slurs and denied service by Wendy's manager: police
A Wendy's manager in Plainfield, Connecticut has been arrested after allegedly terrorizing a high school basketball team with racial slurs and denying them service, reported WTNH on Friday.

The Woodstock Academy Basketball team called 911 to alert the police to the incident around 10pm on Thursday, according to the report.

"Members of the Plainfield Police Department were dispatched to the restaurant located on Pratt Road," reported Samantha Stewart. "When officers arrived on the scene they made contact with numerous members of the Woodstock Academy Basketball team, who all claimed they were refused service and were being called racial slurs by the manager."

Upon questioning by police, the manager admitted to using racial slurs and was arrested on charges of breaching the peace.

High school basketball teams, which frequently have large numbers of Black players, are common targets for racist abuse around the country. Last year, a video from an Olympia, Washington high school basketball game showed students making monkey noises at players and calling one of them a "gorilla." Earlier this month, another high school basketball game in Bismarck, North Dakota was disrupted by racist chants from spectators against two minority players on the visiting team.

The athletes themselves are not the only targets for such abuse; in January, a high school basketball game in Iowa City was stopped after a referee made a "racially charged" comment toward the coach.

