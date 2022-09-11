'He's not the president': Hillary Clinton makes her case for the DOJ pursuing Trump
According to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, there are no reasons why Donald Trump shouldn't be treated like anyone else in the country for absconding with top secret documents and keeping them at his Mar-a-Lago resort and then obstructing the government's attempts to reclaim them.

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Trump's opponent in the 2016 election, made a point of noting that he no longer occupies the Oval Office and, therefore is not afforded protections bestowed upon a sitting president.

After discussing the death of Queen Elizabeth II, host Dana Bash asked her guest if Trump should be indicted.

"I think it's a really hard call," Clinton replied before continuing, "and I cannot predict what the Justice Department will do at the end of its investigation. But I do think the rule of law holding people accountable is central to our nation and, as both a secretary of state and as a private citizen, I have answered every question I've ever been asked, I've testified for 11 hours. I've been involved in anything that was asked of me to try to answer any kind of issue and I think that's the way the system is supposed to work, even if you are, you know, not sure why you're being with the spotlight on you."

'I really believe that at the end of the day, no one is above the law and no one should be escaping accountability if indeed the facts in the evidence point to them having done something that anyone else in our country would be investigated for and maybe even charged," she added.

"So it sounds like you're saying that he should be treated like he would if he was just Donald J. Trump, somebody who was a citizen and not a potential candidate?" host Bash pressed.

"I do, because he's not the president!" Clinton replied. "And we do have some special exceptions for someone actually in the office. So I do think that, just like any American, if there is evidence, that evidence should be pursued."

"But I know it's not an easy call," she conceded. "And so I don't want to inject my opinion into that difficult calculation, because I don't know all the facts and unlike people who jump to conclusions, I don't want to do that. But if the evidence proves or seems to show that there are charges that should be leveled, then I think the rule of law should apply to anyone."

