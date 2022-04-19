Trump voter fraud witness who claimed 'all Chinese look alike' files to run for Congress: report
A witness who testified that "all Chinese look alike" at a voter fraud hearing has filed to run for Congress as a Republican.

According to Melissa Nann Burke of Detroit News, Hima Kolanagireddy filed to run for Michigan's 6th Congressional District.

Hima Kolanagireddy, who is Indian-American, is best known for a viral video of her testimony about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential race. The hearing was organized by Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for then-President Donald Trump.

Kolanagireddy argued that voter ID laws needed to be strengthened.

“A lot of people think Indians look alike. I think all Chinese people look alike. So, how would you tell? If some Chow show up, you can be anybody and you can vote,” she said at the time.

Kolanagireddy's campaign website cites her voter fraud testimony as part of her platform.

"Working at TCF [Center] as a poll challenger for the Nov 2020 election changed me completely. I could not fathom the level of fraud that goes into the elections run in America," she wrote. "When I was asked to testify at the Michigan Senate alongside Rudy Giuliani, I vehemently opposed dropping Signature and ID verification requirement. We need to fix our elections."

