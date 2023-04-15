GOP donor pulls plug on funding DeSantis over book-banning crusade: report

A billionaire who contributes to Republican campaigns is reportedly halting contributions to Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis in response to the governor's positions on book bans and abortion.
Thomas Peterffy, the founder Interactive Brokers Group Inc., previously said, while he would vote for former President Donald Trump if he's the GOP nominee in 2024, he would do what he can to make sure the party nominates a different candidate. Peterffy reportedly contributed to Trump in the run-up to Trump's 2020 loss.
Now, Peterffy said he and other donors are holding back from supporting DeSantis, who hasn't formally announced his campaign. Peterffy added that they will be withholding all funding for candidates until it's more clear which one could win the general election, Financial Times reported. That report was first picked up by Bloomberg.
“We are waiting to see who among the primary candidates is most likely to be able to win the general, and then put all of our firepower behind them,” Peterffy reportedly told the Financial Times.
IN OTHER NEWS: 'Donald Trump is the thug!': Dem lawmaker blows up on ex-president over latest comments
The report comes one day after Trump brutally mocked DeSantis for getting "outplayed, outsmarted, and embarrassed by Mickey Mouse" and Disney in a tax dispute.