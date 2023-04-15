'Donald Trump is the thug!': Dem lawmaker blows up on ex-president over latest comments
Donald Trump speaks at NRA convention (Photo by Brandon Bell for AFP)

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Saturday Show," Rep. Jamaal Bowman (R-NY) went on a blistering rant about Donald Trump over comments the newly indicted ex-president made during a speech at the NRA convention on Friday afternoon.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart about fighting for common sense gun reform, the New York lawmaker suddenly lashed out at Trump.

"Donald Trump is the thug!" he exclaimed before repeating, "Donald Trump is the thug. He admitted on video, excuse me, he was being recorded and didn't know he was being recorded, he admitted to sexually assaulting women! "

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Conservative suggests an eye-popping strategy to 'eradicate Trumpism'

"He is a man that has engaged in business practices that have been criminal, where he has had to shut down Trump University after raising all kinds of money," he continued. "He doesn't pay his taxes. He incited an insurrection! He is the thug."

"To quote your colleague, [Medhi] Hassan, every accusation by the GOP is a confession," he added. "That is who he is, and that is who they have been banning books, attacks on trans communities, cutting medicare, cutting social security, doing nothing about guns their thuggish behavior leads to the death of people."

Watch below or at the link:

MSNBC 04 15 2023 09 03 13 youtu.be


2020 Election SmartNews Trump Indictment Video